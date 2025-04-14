Ak in
Apple positions
Hi ,
I have applied to one Apple position in Jan . I still see position open. I do not see updates on my application. No rejection as well . I have recently applied to other two positions as well . Is there any chance to hear from them
4
1107
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer an hour ago
From what I’ve seen, Apple can take a really long time to respond. If the role’s still open, there’s probably still a chance, but it might be a while. I've heard of folks hearing back after a couple months, so don’t lose hope just yet.
2
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer an hour ago
+1 to this. I also think that considering OP hasn't even gotten an interview yet, you can't expect much yet at this stage in the process.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
741,458