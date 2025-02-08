What technology would you study?

Hello, this is my first post here so if it is in the wrong category let me know.





I am a Software Engineering student, I am also a previous MEXT Scholar (although I could not finish the scholarship cause of personal reasons), and I am looking for some advice.





I live in a country where the wages and salary are relatively low, and I am doing online university because it allows me to manage time better + I can also work on IT intern programs, etc.





I was in Japan for a bit, but my main goal is to work for companies like Google/Microsoft/Uber since they are the only "decent wage" companies around here, and I feel like I probably need experience before applying for good jobs abroad.





My question to all of you is, if you were aiming at Full-Stack/Software Engineer what would you learn and how would you learn it?





I am developing my own projects on github (same username) and I am going through books on computers, math and logic.





I have a few years and I want to be competitive, I want to have a good profile and market-wise good skills.





I know this is a volatile or to better word it, a field where technologies are constantly evolving and changing but I do want to ask.





TLDR:

To the experienced software engineers/full-stack devs out there, what would you consider to be the most valuable technology/skills to learn.



