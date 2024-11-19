Internship opportunity

Austin Graves in
Hey everyone, I just got an offer for an internship for IT and wanted some opinions on the idea. I am currently in school for Software Development and not entirely sure if I should take this opportunity. I understand Software development is part of the IT industry but I didn't know if it could go further. Thanks!
obsidiansweSoftware Engineer
Read the description my IT Internship was software engineering but the company called it an IT Internship I am now a full-time software engineer from that internship
