YELBEGEN0 in
Are experience descriptions on LinkedIn an advantage in hiring process?
Actually I'm just passing my job title. Should I list my accomplishments?
3
1944
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter
Yeah, definitely list your accomplishments! You may not need to list all of the ones exactly as they appear on your resume, but you should for sure list at least the biggest accomplishments you've had in each job.
1
Jcantu20Full Stack
Do you guys even look at personal projects ? I often feel like mine are not looked at.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482