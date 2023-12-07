19g616l0mm3cjs in
Roblox lawsuit
Investors have suied Roblox for not being honest about about their growth metrics.
Aweful and toxic conpany cutlure, it will go down IMHO.
J9K9Software Engineer
Rule #1 - Never mess with rich people's money.
J9K9Software Engineer
Quote from the announcement: "The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Roblox reported strong bookings and revenue growth. The Company attributed this growth to various factors, including the positive effect from COVID stay-at-home orders, its technology investments, and “high-quality” gaming content. However, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that a material portion of Roblox’s growth was due to weak content controls and the lack of spending restrictions on its platform. These inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make unauthorized Robux purchases which translated into unsustainable levels of bookings and revenue." That'll be interesting to see how well this suit plays out. It doesn't necessarily seem like Robux lied about their numbers specifically and they may not have internally attributed those gains to the lax content controls, but obviously if there's a paper trail about it, they're toast.
