voidNothingVoid in  
Software Engineering Manager  

How to get interview call for Netflix from India?

Hi,
I got 8+ yoe when I worked for US based streaming company in Bangalore(India), recently I came know about post on Netflix which suits my profile and applied it through job portal. 
Can I try through referral?
Is there any chance they will hire for Mumbai location in India and transfer me to US location?
3
1719
abhid90210Data Science Manager  
Roku?
voidNothingVoidSoftware Engineering Manager  
Dish Networks

