How to get interview call for Netflix from India?
Hi,
I got 8+ yoe when I worked for US based streaming company in Bangalore(India), recently I came know about post on Netflix which suits my profile and applied it through job portal.
Can I try through referral?
Is there any chance they will hire for Mumbai location in India and transfer me to US location?
abhid90210Data Science Manager
Roku?
voidNothingVoidSoftware Engineering Manager
Dish Networks
