Tech Salary comparison US/Canada
While looking at the salary levels of similar roles (in different companies or even in same companies) there is stark difference between Canada and US. For example a senior SWE working in amazon or google gets a lower package in Canada vs same level in US. Why is there such a difference ? Have you noticed this as well or am I looking in a wrong point of view? Share your thoughts on this pls.
Full-Stack Software Engineer
They're based off old numbers, HR and Finance are slow to update and drag it out unless there's pressure on them. Canada has always been a branch plant economy, standard of living was higher, it's treated as Mexico North. Only way to move up in comp is to work remote or move to US.
IronManJarvis
Thank you. “Mexico North”. That’s a lovely way to put it. Yeah looks like the best way to get a better compensation for tech jobs is to move to US.
