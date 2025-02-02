California or texas, where would one make more money post tax. And please mention by how much in comments with example🙏

Poll

I am currently applying to universities and a major factor for shortlisting them has been location for proximity and networking for my desired roles. The two major states that have come up are california and texas. I have admits from universities in both states(SJSU and UTArlington).





I was wondering where a fresher would end up making more money in tech roles like SWE, because clearly one would make more money in california for the same role, but the tax rates are significantly higher too.





So I want to know who would come ahead and by how much in terms of inhand salary post tax, a person starting a job in the bay area or texas hotspots like austin and dallas.