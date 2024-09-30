chuuj516 in
iPhone 16 released as an unfinished product?
The Apple event on September 9th promised the iPhone 16 series being built for Apple Intelligence, but why'd they launch without it?
We all know Apple's marketing is historically some of the best, but this feels like a huge miss. It feels like they released an unfinished product—like how was it a good idea to ship with an out-dated Siri when we have things like NotebookLM making AI podcasts?
For anyone who got it on release, what do you think?
brick23Software Engineer
Yeah I don't understand why there were people lined up out the door for the new phone knowing that they wouldn't get much out of it. MKBHD even said that the phone felt "barely reviewable" because of how little changes there were at launch.
happyjalapenoProduct Designer
I really don't understand the whole upgrade your iPhone every year thing. A complete waste of money by the Apple cult members. I'm on 12 and it still works great and does everything I need.
Also, the disdain for Android phones is really braindead. Every flagship Android phone can do anything an iPhone can do. Certainly anything that most people use a phone for.
