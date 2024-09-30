iPhone 16 released as an unfinished product?

The Apple event on September 9th promised the iPhone 16 series being built for Apple Intelligence, but why'd they launch without it?





We all know Apple's marketing is historically some of the best, but this feels like a huge miss. It feels like they released an unfinished product—like how was it a good idea to ship with an out-dated Siri when we have things like NotebookLM making AI podcasts?





For anyone who got it on release, what do you think?