Ram reddy in
Poll
Work life balance
Which company offers a better work-life balance for a machine learning engineer, Cisco or LinkedIn?
Closed
42 participants
1
844
Sort by:
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
From what I've heard, Cisco's work life balance might be better but the roles themselves have less impact and it gets a little riskier when you consider their recent layoffs. LinkedIn on the other hand would probably lead to some higher impact projects as an ML engineer and their reviews on WLB and other benefits seem to be pretty solid.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,604