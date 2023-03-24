CaleKaesar in
Anyone been following the TikTok congressional hearing?
I don't like TikTok at all, but it was painful to watch some of these congresspeople talk about something they clearly have no idea about
madscience
I was listening sporadically but one of the congressmen was asking if TikTok accesses the home wifi network like it was some sort of 'gotcha' question lol. CEO had to answer like "... yes, that is required for the device to access the internet... "
ymumays
Okay, but did you let that distract you from the fact that they asked them if tiktok steals data and gives it to the CCP and other 3rd party govts? Did you miss the part where tiktok specifically targets American citizens with less educational content than other regions? There is a lot of sketchy shit going on with tiktok, don't let their social marketing team trick you into focusing on the boomers in congress being the morons they are when tiktok is doing extremely shady things and trying to hide behind their marketing team by getting you to focus on the wrong thing. Apparently it's working because all the comments I see are about the few idiotic questions the CEO got asked, but NONE of the comments are about the multiple times he LITERALLY got caught lying red-handed
