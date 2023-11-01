Jjgttyybb in
Microsoft PM Negotiation Level 61 to Level 62
What is the realistic expectation of negotiating Level 61 offer to a Level 62 as a PM?
YOE: 5 years as vendor , 2 external
External Candidate but worked previously on same team as a vendor for 5 years and working with stakeholders involving same team.
- no competing offers
Thank you, any feedback helps.
5
3490
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'd probably just lay it out like you have there, basically. Explain your previous tenure there and that you'd prefer to aim for an L62 offer and if they can get that, you'll accept immediately.
JjgttyybbFinancial Analyst
Thank you for your response. Ultimately the level doesn’t matter as much to me but if the salary ranges change as a result, then of course I want 62. I was thinking 145-160k, so lower end of 62 and upper quartile of 61. Unless I’m thinking about this all wrong .
1
