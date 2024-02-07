qwertyCoder in
Does anyone still use Snapchat?
Snap stock just dropped 35% today. Reminds me of how Facebook stock dropped like 20% a year or two ago. And then just a few days ago FB jumped 20% back to where it was. People actually always used FB stuff though (IG, WhatsApp, etc.). Do people still use Snapchat? I don't see how they recover from this without some drastic change.
smartypantsatxSoftware Engineer
My 14 y.o. daughter and all her friends use it.
appleiphone15promaxSoftware Engineering Manager
Slay B
