tnvisa.fyi in  
Founder  

🇨🇦 On a TN visa? tnvisa.fyi

I’m working on something to make the TN application process less confusing — especially around which job titles work, what documents people bring, and what to expect at different ports of entry.


If you’ve been through it and are open to sharing your experience, it’s completely anonymous and only takes a few minutes.


Submit here: https://www.tnvisa.fyi/submit

View experiences here: https://www.tnvisa.fyi/experiences


Would really appreciate it!


#tech

Real Border Crossing Experiences - tnvisa.fyi

Share and explore border crossing experiences between the US, Canada, and Mexico

tnvisa.fyi
2
1468
Sort by:
hakeemMarketing at Levels.fyi 
Pretty interesting project! Thanks for sharing it dude. With all the confusion and fear coming from the US political climate right now—especially as it relates to visas—this could be really helpful to some people. Great work.
2
tnvisafyiFounder  
Thanks for the kind words! I actually built this project inspired by Levels.fyi. Just like how levels brought salary transparency, I wanted to do the same for TN visas. If you're open to it, even a small shoutout or mention would help get it in front of people who really need it, especially given the current political climate. Appreciate it either way!
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

746,589