🇨🇦 On a TN visa? tnvisa.fyi

I’m working on something to make the TN application process less confusing — especially around which job titles work, what documents people bring, and what to expect at different ports of entry.
If you’ve been through it and are open to sharing your experience, it’s completely anonymous and only takes a few minutes.
Submit here: https://www.tnvisa.fyi/submit
View experiences here: https://www.tnvisa.fyi/experiences
Would really appreciate it!
hakeemMarketing at Levels.fyi
Pretty interesting project! Thanks for sharing it dude. With all the confusion and fear coming from the US political climate right now—especially as it relates to visas—this could be really helpful to some people. Great work.
tnvisafyiFounder
Thanks for the kind words! I actually built this project inspired by Levels.fyi. Just like how levels brought salary transparency, I wanted to do the same for TN visas. If you're open to it, even a small shoutout or mention would help get it in front of people who really need it, especially given the current political climate. Appreciate it either way!
