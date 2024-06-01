zzvier in
Landing First Internship
Hi all! I'm currently a rising senior studying CS and have had absolutely no luck landing an internship. Tons of rejection emails and not a single interview. Would like to hear some tips for landing interviews! Enjoy y'alls summer!
Know the feeling. More likely your resume was scanned by ATS did not find words potential employers are looking for. My suggestion, go to the employer's website and see what they do. Compare that to the skills you amass. Pick out the keys words that lineups with your skill and experience. Update your resume with the changes. Then apply directly with the company.
