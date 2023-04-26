Reniad Osmani in
Hi guys
Hello there I hope you guys doing fine wondering to ask you all a simple question does any of you know a company small one for example that would hire an entry-level Front end web developer remote position since I don't live in Europe or Us can any of you recommend me somewhere I have basic knowledge on Html 5 CSS and Java-Script Thank you all in advance.
MBattleVideo Game Software Engineer
Hey, you can check out Levels' job board for some open jobs. https://www.levels.fyi/jobs I don't have any specific leads, but I know they've been updating their job board and it may help!
