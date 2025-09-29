fieldsofsands01 in
Staff+ calibration for platform engineers
Principal-track SWE here. What specific signals pushed you past L6 into Staff+ — multi-org impact, paved-road patterns, risk ownership, SLO-driven ops? Also, which design tradeoffs landed best in interviews? I’ll share anonymized highlights.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
From what I’ve seen online and heard from folks at FAANG/BigTech, the signals that tend to push engineers past L6 into Staff+ are things like multi-org impact (not just your team), owning paved-road or shared infrastructure, owning cross-cutting reliability / SLO work, risk ownership, and mentoring or leveling up others to scale. In interviews, tradeoffs that land well are the ones where you show you understood the hidden costs (e.g. long tail issues, maintainability, operational burden) and decided tradeoffs that favor long-term stability rather than just short-term velocity.
fieldsofsands01Software Engineer
This is super helpful, thank you. The “Staff+ delta” themes I’m hearing line up with what I’m optimizing for: • Scope: multi-org adoption + paved-road/shared infra ownership • Reliability: cross-cutting SLOs with explicit risk ownership (rollback plans, error-budget gates) • People: mentoring + leveling others so the platform scales beyond one team • Tradeoffs: favor long-term stability after pricing tail risk, maintainability, and ops burden Quick follow-up: in your panel experience, which artifact carried the most weight (a) org-wide adoption metrics (teams migrated, legacy deprecations), (b) SLO/rollback gates baked into rollout, or (c) paved-road docs/runbooks that enabled other teams?
