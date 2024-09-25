Raymondreddington in
Career guidance
I am in my early 30s and not happy with my current job, I thought to switch my career into tech as software engineer but AI like devin and ripple are demoralizing. Just wanted to get some suggestions on what option should I opt for at this stage so that I can have a decent start of my tech career. Few suggestions I received were Cloud, Devops and Data Science.
(From non IT background)
4
2499
Sort by:
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager
What is your current role? TBH I think the "AI took our jobs" take is way overplayed and companies are really just using that as an excuse to have laid a bunch of people off.
2
RaymondreddingtonSoftware Engineer
I work in a support role but want ro switch to tech
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,582