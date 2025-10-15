Advice for Relocating from US to Czechia

Hi All,





Looking for some insight/advice on how best to present myself when applying to positions in the Czech Republic (or fully remote EU) and perhaps which companies would be most optimal to stay as close to my current salary as possible ($100k/year).





Specialty: Microsoft 365

Multi-tenant overall management, Hybrid environments with tens of thousands of users, etc.

I favor Purview/IAM and Intune/Device Management if applying for specialist roles.

Also familiar with and not opposed to Internal IT Administration positions.





A work visa would not be required for me to work in Czechia

My spouse is a CZ citizen and we have family there.

I don't actively have a visa but I am able to establish long-term residency once we are there. (Permanent Residency after 2 years.)

This is where we plan to live permanently and raise our kids.

I'm actively learning the Czech language, but not quite at the conversational level yet.





1) What would be the best ways to leverage or present this in my cover letters/applications?





2) In this situation, do I say Yes or No on the forms when it asks if I am legally allowed to work in that country?

(If it asks if I need the company to sponsor a work visa, I am selecting No.)





3) What would be an optimal approach to inquire about (company) resources for relocating? (Not asking for a full on relocation package, although that would be stellar.)





If you have any other insights that you feel may be helpful, or you wish you had known before/during this kind of process, please let me know.

Thanks in advance!