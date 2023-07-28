cloudleaf in
The most difficult interview you went through?
What's the most difficult / challenging interview you ever had to go through?
Just curious and would love to read some of your stories!
I'd share one, but I'm a new developer. After 200 applications I had only one React interview so far 😂
10
5727
Sort by:
Level89Data Engineer
You're lucky. I had 8+ years of work experience and nobody would call me coz I was on an H1b visa. Got my Green card and got 4 job offers within 4 weeks. Lol. I do not know how I survived that visa phase. Although the market is tough right now compared to an year ago. Hang in there. Also, don't look down on the contractual positions with the Indian service IT companies. The work culture needs getting used to, but you get to learn a lot and work with some big names and just a few years of experience matters a whole lot in getting ahead.
7
cloudleafSoftware Engineer
Thanks for sharing!
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482