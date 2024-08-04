tringtring14 in
Need suggestion, working in Accenture from last 10 years and have got a offer from NTT data with 20 % hike
20% hike on overall package (annual +fixed)
Level 12
Total experience 17+
Location :NCR, India
dorealworkTechnical Program Manager
Compare how much you have grown in your old organization in the last 10 yrs and then consider this offer. Do you think your old org will give a 20% hike next year? Sometimes a change is all it takes to get to the next level...
tringtring14Solution Architect
Yes i think
