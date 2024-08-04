tringtring14 in  
Solution Architect  

Poll

Need suggestion, working in Accenture from last 10 years and have got a offer from NTT data with 20 % hike

20% hike on overall package (annual +fixed)
Level 12
Total experience 17+
Location :NCR, India

Closed

38 participants

2
1735
dorealworkTechnical Program Manager  
Compare how much you have grown in your old organization in the last 10 yrs and then consider this offer. Do you think your old org will give a 20% hike next year? Sometimes a change is all it takes to get to the next level...
1
tringtring14Solution Architect  
Yes i think

