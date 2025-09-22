Gareth in
Finance to Product Management, realistic jump or not?
Considering pivoting into Product Management and would love to get perspectives from this community, especially from those who've made similar transitions or current PMs.
Background:
- 4+ years in finance
- Strong analytical background with experience in data analysis, stakeholder management, and cross-functional collaboration
- Currently reading "Cracking the PM Interview" and researching the field.
- How realistic is this transition in the current market?
- For those who made similar jumps - what were the biggest challenges and how did you overcome them?
- Current PMs: what would you look for in a finance-to-PM candidate?
- Any specific focus areas I should prioritize? (user research, technical skills, product frameworks, etc.)
- Recommended learning resources beyond the typical books?
Should I be targeting APM programs, junior PM roles, or going straight for PM positions?
Tortoise
It’s possible, I did it. It was fintech and I worked really closely with pms at my smallish company. Honestly ChatGPT can guide you through your questions. Best of luck.
