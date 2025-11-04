ITdev4829 in
just spent 3 years in the military as a network engineer
As the title suggests, I spent three years in the military, working in network engineering. I’m currently finishing my bachelor’s degree in networking and cloud computing from Western Governors University. I’m trying to get an accurate idea of the salary I could expect if I left the military. I’m open to moving anywhere in the US, preferably Texas, since that’s my home state. I’ve obtained a CCNA, SEC+, and CCNP on my own, along with other certifications from WGU. My main concern is not finding a job in 2026 or having a lower total compensation. Currently, my total compensation, including all expenses, is around $70,000 to $80,000 since I live in a high-cost-of-living area.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
From what I’ve seen, with a CCNP and a degree in progress, you should be able to land somewhere around $85K–$110K in most Texas markets for network engineering or cloud ops roles. Dallas and Austin usually pay toward the higher end, especially if you lean into cloud networking or hybrid infrastructure. If you can add AWS or Azure certifications, it’ll open up a lot more mid-level roles.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Yeah, and military experience tends to carry weight with larger employers, especially defense contractors or telecom companies. I’d also look into roles at managed service providers (MSPs) or data centers to bridge into the private sector quickly. Even if the starting base isn’t a big jump, the growth curve is much steeper once you have commercial project exposure.
