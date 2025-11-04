just spent 3 years in the military as a network engineer

As the title suggests, I spent three years in the military, working in network engineering. I’m currently finishing my bachelor’s degree in networking and cloud computing from Western Governors University. I’m trying to get an accurate idea of the salary I could expect if I left the military. I’m open to moving anywhere in the US, preferably Texas, since that’s my home state. I’ve obtained a CCNA, SEC+, and CCNP on my own, along with other certifications from WGU. My main concern is not finding a job in 2026 or having a lower total compensation. Currently, my total compensation, including all expenses, is around $70,000 to $80,000 since I live in a high-cost-of-living area.