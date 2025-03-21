Google acquires Wiz for $32B

In what would be Alphabet's biggest acquisition to date, Google has announced plans to acquire Wiz in a $32B cash deal.





There's been some pretty big acquisitions recently, like Rocket acquiring Redfin, ServiceNow acquiring Moveworks, and some others. Security in general seems to be doing pretty well for valuation across the board.





Do you think Wiz did the right thing here being acquired? When Google tried last year, Wiz said they had inclined toward going public, but I guess that $32B changed their mind 🤑





https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/18/technology/google-alphabet-wiz-deal.html