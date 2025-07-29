kyuminp in
Should I wait to apply for new grad SWE roles until after my fall internship?
Hey all—I’m a rising senior at CMU and I’m trying to figure out the best timing to apply for new grad software engineering roles.
I’ve done two internships so far: one at a mid-sized rocket company and another this summer at a YC startup. In the fall, I’ll be starting an 8-month internship at Shopify (Sept–April).
I really enjoy learning and growing through hands-on work, and I’d rather spend time learning things for work and practicing DSA rather than spending too much time on applications. But I’m wondering—should I start applying now with "Incoming Shopify" or would it make more sense to wait until later in the mid-fall/winter when I have more experience.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
I'd suggest keeping an eye out for any roles that might be opening up, but for now keep your priorities straight and try your best at your current internship coming up at Shopify. No need to possibly risk performance at Shopify because you're spending time on your apps, or burning out for that matter.
