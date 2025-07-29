Should I wait to apply for new grad SWE roles until after my fall internship?

Hey all—I’m a rising senior at CMU and I’m trying to figure out the best timing to apply for new grad software engineering roles.

I’ve done two internships so far: one at a mid-sized rocket company and another this summer at a YC startup. In the fall, I’ll be starting an 8-month internship at Shopify (Sept–April).

I really enjoy learning and growing through hands-on work, and I’d rather spend time learning things for work and practicing DSA rather than spending too much time on applications. But I’m wondering—should I start applying now with "Incoming Shopify" or would it make more sense to wait until later in the mid-fall/winter when I have more experience.