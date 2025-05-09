Amazing star in
Looking for Cloud Engineer role
Hello, i have 3.5 years experience in Tech and I am looking for cloud engineer role. I am feeling so stuck and not able to switch my company.
I been applying but not able to get any interviews at all.
Any guidance please?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Sorry you're feeling stuck, you're definitely not alone. It's a tough market for everyone right now. One thing that helps is making sure your resume is tailored specifically to cloud roles. Highlight any hands-on experience with AWS, GCP, or Azure, even if it was from side projects or partial responsibilities. Also, focus on keywords like "infrastructure as code," "CI/CD," and "monitoring," or whatever else depending on the job description. And if you haven't already, try getting referrals instead of just cold applying, and if you have really good contacts, trying to get someone to pass your name to the hiring manager would be even better.
therasSoftware Engineer
+1 to referrals. I barely got responses when I was cold applying, but once I started messaging people on LinkedIn and asking if their team was hiring, things picked up. Even a short note can go a long way.
