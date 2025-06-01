sdnNerd in
Meta Next Steps
I was just informed I passed the Meta onsite, and am moving on to team match.
At this point, I'm still not sure what level I interviewed for. Will I learn more about the offer after team match?
Software Engineer 5 hours ago
You should ask your recruiter what level you are in team match for. If you have passed the onsite then they have already given you a level. Offer details come after you have successfully matched with a team.
