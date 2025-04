I am working as a SE with 1.5 years of exp in current role (US). Had 2 years of BI analyst back in India. My current role is based on Oracle dev and building ETL pipelines on python, Spark, Airflow. I am thinking to switch my role. Help me in suggesting technologies or tools I need to learn / certifications to switch my job into a better DE role.





Current Industry: Oil and Gas

Location: TX