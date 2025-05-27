19g6vl0i6ry0y in
Asana Dublin Offer Eval
L6, non tech role.
Is this a good offer for an L6 position considering Dublin? Where there's room to negotiate more - base or stocks?
Asana
Lead
Dublin
Total per year
$168K
Level
L6
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$28K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
3
648
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer a day ago
There don't seem to be any data points submitted specifically for Asana in Dublin, but for engineers with similar YOE to you in Dublin this seems to be a pretty solid offer based on the data here: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/greater-dublin-area?city=4015&yacChoice=custom&yoeChoice=custom&minYoe=8
2
kiwininjaSoftware Engineer a day ago
Yeah, +1 to this. $168k is a great offer for someone living in Dublin.
2
