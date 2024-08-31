brokedad in  
Amazon L6 non-tech Salary

Trying to figure out where this falls in range.


Base: 170k

Y1 TC: 206k

Location: Chicago


Where would I have the most negotiating power?

CMOHopefulMarketing  
I can only offer my experience with my package from Amazon. I was a L6 in the AFP as a Sr. Product Marketing Manager (at that time my YOE 18 with no MBA) based in Georgia. I got it up to $244K TC with a base of $165K and higher sign on bonus and RSU. They are more likely to work with you on the bonus and RSU. Hope this helps.
