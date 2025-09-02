HardworkerEngineer99 in
How's the Tech Scene in France?
Why don’t we hear about Paris as much as London, Dublin, or Warsaw when it comes to major tech hubs? How strong is the tech scene in Paris compared to those cities, and what does the relocation landscape look like?
I often see people relocating to London, Dublin, or Germany, but rarely to Paris.
3
1498
Sort by:
roy1141Software Engineer at Datadog
Paris's tech scene is definitely growing, like it is in many other places too, but I'd agree with jfz in the other comment for the most part. Paris doesn’t get talked about as much internationally because London and Dublin dominate for English-speaking relocations and HQs, though larger multinationals (Google, Meta, Datadog) do hire plenty of English speakers. Compared to London/Dublin, comp can be lower but cost of living is also cheaper in some areas, and benefits in France are strong. If you’re open to learning French and want a balance of career and lifestyle, Paris can be a great move.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189