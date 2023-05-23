Error808 in
New grads pursuing Wall Street jobs over tech amidst layoffs
Thought this was an interesting Bloomberg article: https://archive.ph/h7vNt#selection-4053.98-4053.323
What really caught my eye was this:
"Tech firms are decreasing offers for new employees, with total compensation packages dropping as much as 25% in March compared with the same time last year, according to Levels.fyi, a site that collects data on industry pay."
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
Interesting article, thanks for posting! Something to note about the compensation dropping: This doesn't mean that companies are lowering pay bands, necessarily. What we're seeing is companies are not having to go 'out of band' in their offers. Around a year ago it was common for companies to have to get special approval for nearly every offer to go above their established pay band because the market was so hot. We're seeing far fewer out of band offers now driving the median lower to pre-COVID levels and leveling out.
