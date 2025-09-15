notAFancyName in
How is it working at Wise
I started giving interviews for wise and realized 2 interesting things. Wise doesn't give bonus and their pay scale for each level is openly available on their website. They seem to be quite transparent about it.
At first I thought this kind of transparency is a good thing and might help reduce internal politics.
However, when I start checking Glassdoor and Reddit, it's a completely different story. I see people mostly complaining about internal politics, no career progression, and long working hours (Different from what's being shown on the website).
Does anyone know about the WLB at Wise? I am currently in a big IB (sell side) but things move very very slow here. Any opinions on moving from IB to Wise?
goatedcerealSoftware Engineer at Citadel
If I were you, moving from IB to Wise seems like it could be a positive shift, especially if you want slightly better balance and more creative/tech-heavy work. IB is notoriously unforgiving on hours. But to make sure you move into a team that matches what you want, during the interview or offer phase ask some good questions about this stuff if it's important to you.
2
