Switch Hikes - Need your input?

Hi everyone,

I got an offer from one product base startup / mid-sized (DailyRounds/marrow) (Founded around 2013).

My current compensation is 10.5LPA Base + 1.5L variable, what base should I ask for this switch, considering I will miss ~20% appraisal in my current organisation?





FYI, My interviews went very well (At least the technical ones).





Current YOE: 1 year SDE1 + 1.3 years internship.









Need your input on this. Please leave any suggestions / tips as it will be my first time switching from any company.