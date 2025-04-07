deadmanDC in
Switch Hikes - Need your input?
Hi everyone,
I got an offer from one product base startup / mid-sized (DailyRounds/marrow) (Founded around 2013).
My current compensation is 10.5LPA Base + 1.5L variable, what base should I ask for this switch, considering I will miss ~20% appraisal in my current organisation?
FYI, My interviews went very well (At least the technical ones).
Current YOE: 1 year SDE1 + 1.3 years internship.
Need your input on this. Please leave any suggestions / tips as it will be my first time switching from any company.
sircodesalotSoftware Engineer a day ago
People would be able to help you better if you share the name of the company and salary break up of current and new company. IMO 40-50% hike is reasonable
1
deadmanDCSoftware Engineer a day ago
Hey! I have updated the description.
Thanks for the input.
Thanks for the input.
