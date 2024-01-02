Henry in
Brand Name and Career Progression
Hey all,
As someone that has moved from one large technology company to another, does the size/brand recognition of employees matter to recruiters?
Are there any studies/research that has been dome on the likelihood of your resume passing the intial screening based on the size of most recent employer?
4
3386
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter
Recruiter here. It does make a difference, but it's not the be all end all for your resume and career progression. For the larger tech companies, having the brand name helps recruiters and hiring managers know that you're familiar with corporate structure, goals of being in a public company, and generally how the work culture operates. Those are things that can be tougher to teach and help newer employees understand. It won't hurt you to not have a 'brand name' company, but it can definitely help you.
13
HenryData Scientist
Thank you for this response, it’s very interesting to hear from a Recruiter’s POV.
When I had an onboarding with lots of new hires, most had come from large company backgrounds. It made me wonder if there’s a preference, but maybe the same is true for startups preferring hires with startup experience.
When I had an onboarding with lots of new hires, most had come from large company backgrounds. It made me wonder if there’s a preference, but maybe the same is true for startups preferring hires with startup experience.
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,504