Greetings
Hello, I am new to this website/application and just wanted to make my first post. I am looking forward to interacting with all of you and I learning from your pearls of wisdom posted here
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Welcome! Most of the content in here is geared toward techies but it's exciting to see someone from the healthcare industry here! Is there anything in particular that you're looking to gain from being in the community like compensation/negotiation help, picking between offers, or any other specific career tips?
DrAshHealth / Hospital Administration
Thank you! I appreciate your response and your consideration. I came up on this site purely coincidentally while doing some research using ChatGPT. I had no idea what it was, but from the little I gathered I liked it and decided to join.
I am a physician and graduate student in healthcare administration and biomedical informatics. I am interested in artificial intelligence and machine learning and their application in healthcare.
I am not very knowledgeable in the field of AI and ML, the knowledge I have is from my own research and what I’ve learned from some of my courses. I’ll be doing a. Intermediate course this semester to expand my knowledge.
What I thought I could gain from this site was information regarding the best options for me career wise that would help me combine my passion for medicine and my growing interest in AI and ML, a field that would keep me in healthcare (the closer to the clinical aspect the better) and allow me to work in AI and ML.
I would also love ideas and tips on how to increase my knowledge in the field and maybe gain some exposure and experience.
I am sorry for the lengthy response.
