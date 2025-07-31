Ami in
Engineering Manager or Principal Engineer path
Coming from hands-on coding and leading standpoint, I'm in a situation where in I have to make a career choice of going towards PE or Engineering Manager in a large financial institution. What are the pros and cons from Industry standpoint?
19g617l4cyrah4Software Engineer
If you are even asking that question, become a manager. People that really want to be engineers don’t ask that question.
