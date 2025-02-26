Zürich vs Amsterdam offers

Poll

Hi everyone! I am a software developer from eastern europe and I recently received two job offers with relocation to either Zürich or Amsterdam both at relatively large privately owned (no stock options) companies. I am not sure what to choose between the two of them. From a first view, the Zürich offer seems better but the employment and project feels uncertain with one year contract extensions, whereas the Amsterdam offer has an indefinite contract:

- Zürich TC is ~150k CHF, mostly coming from base

- Amsterdam TC is ~€105k, with base €94k and other bonuses, with benefit of the 30% rulings





What would you choose between them options?