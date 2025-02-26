chocolatedroid in
Poll
Zürich vs Amsterdam offers
Hi everyone! I am a software developer from eastern europe and I recently received two job offers with relocation to either Zürich or Amsterdam both at relatively large privately owned (no stock options) companies. I am not sure what to choose between the two of them. From a first view, the Zürich offer seems better but the employment and project feels uncertain with one year contract extensions, whereas the Amsterdam offer has an indefinite contract:
- Zürich TC is ~150k CHF, mostly coming from base
- Amsterdam TC is ~€105k, with base €94k and other bonuses, with benefit of the 30% rulings
What would you choose between them options?
Select one
25 participants
1
633
Sort by:
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
714,983
Financially it's hard to beat Zürich (in general, not just your offer), although Amsterdam isn't bad either. Even with the 30% ruling (which is likely getting reformed or abolished in the near future anyway) I'd still still lean towards Zürich.
Hard to judge based on limited time contract, you probably have to judge that yourself with the info you have.
Tbh in your situation I would personally rather think about which company/project I'd like more and ask myself where I would prefer to live (considering factors like language, nature, etc.). This might not necessarily be the best advice, but it's just what I would do at this point lol.