luca in
Working @ CloudFlare as contractor
Hi, I'm a senior software eng contracing for US startups at the moment with an hourly rate of $100. I'm a full stack dev but focusing on backend/databases/devops. I'm wondering if it's possible to work as a contractor at companies like CloudFlare? I'm not a US resident and don't want to live in the US; I live in Europe. Does anyone having experience with this? Is it realistic to get a 180k+ salary as a remote contractor?
3
1731
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter
Contractors can sometimes earn more than full time folks because companies will sometimes pay a higher hourly rate, knowing they won't have to worry about benefits/taxes, etc. so I think that 180k is definitely possible. That said, I feel like US based companies prefer to use US contractors, unless there's cheaper talent overseas
1
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,558