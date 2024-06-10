Working @ CloudFlare as contractor

Hi, I'm a senior software eng contracing for US startups at the moment with an hourly rate of $100. I'm a full stack dev but focusing on backend/databases/devops. I'm wondering if it's possible to work as a contractor at companies like CloudFlare? I'm not a US resident and don't want to live in the US; I live in Europe. Does anyone having experience with this? Is it realistic to get a 180k+ salary as a remote contractor?