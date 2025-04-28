appleiphone1211 in
System Design For SDE1
Hi, I am a 2024 graduate and I am thinking to switch from my current company. What is the system design expectations from 1YOE for product based companies. Am I supposed to learn LLD or HLD. Also, please do drop some resources, thanks!
3
1270
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer a day ago
Like the other commenter, I'd recommend staying put if you can, but I saw your response too OP and if the situation at your company is that bad, here's what I'd recommend: For SDE1 roles with around 1 YOE, most product-based companies don't expect you to fully design massive systems yet. They usually focus more on LLD (Low-Level Design) — stuff like object-oriented design, designing classes, APIs, basic database models, and explaining your thought process clearly. Some might touch lightly on HLD (High-Level Design) just to see if you understand basic components like load balancers, databases, caching, etc., but they won’t expect a perfect end-to-end system like they would for senior roles. Good resources to start: Grokking the Object-Oriented Design Interview (for LLD) System Design Primer on GitHub (for basic HLD concepts) ByteByteGo YouTube channel (great visual explanations) Focus more on clean code structure, clarity, and explaining trade-offs instead of going super deep on scaling at this stage. Good luck!
1
749,129