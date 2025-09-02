MLE SDE-2 prep strategy

I have been working as DevOps and ML for Infra for the past 3.4 years at an IT services firm. Although I do most of my work at job in python, I am weak in DSA.I want to move to big tech in the next 6-8 months and am thinking of going beast mode on DSA.Can some one suggest one-two good resources on learning DSA especially DP and graphs.For practise I am thinking of leetcode platform.And also prep strategy on MLE design rounds