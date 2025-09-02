Dsd in
MLE SDE-2 prep strategy
I have been working as DevOps and ML for Infra for the past 3.4 years at an IT services firm. Although I do most of my work at job in python, I am weak in DSA.I want to move to big tech in the next 6-8 months and am thinking of going beast mode on DSA.Can some one suggest one-two good resources on learning DSA especially DP and graphs.For practise I am thinking of leetcode platform.And also prep strategy on MLE design rounds
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI8 hours ago
For DSA, LeetCode is definitely the right platform, but don’t just grind randomly, follow a structured list like Neetcode 150 or LeetCode’s curated “Top Interview Questions.” For DP specifically, Aditya Verma’s YouTube series is excellent, and for graphs, CS Dojo and Tushar Roy explanations are clear. Combine this with actually re-solving problems after a few days to build pattern recognition. For MLE design, practice explaining how you’d build end-to-end systems like a recommendation engine, ad ranking system, or fraud detection pipeline. Focus less on math-heavy theory and more on how you’d scale data pipelines, feature engineering, and model serving in production.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks8 hours ago
Also, don’t skip mock interviews. For MLE design, sites like Interview Query have good case-style practice, and pairing that with LeetCode for fundamentals gives you both sides covered.
