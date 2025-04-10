Amazon Ring vs Meta Reality Labs

Poll

I'm currently at Amazon working on Ring devices. I've gotten an offer at Meta to focus on the metaverse and designing features for the game engine. The comp is roughly a 15% bump, but I'm not fussed about the money.





I'm more concerned about the future and the type of projects I'll be working on. I feel that the Metaverse is now the focus of Meta while Ring isn't much of a focus at Amazon. Does it make sense to move or do you think that maybe the metaverse is a risky move?