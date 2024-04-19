icycube in
Programmer without CS degree
Can somebody realistically land a job and progress in the tech field without a CS degree?
Hey. An ML Engineer this side with 4 years of exp, without a CS Degree. May I know what all I might be missing?
I am still in school for a stats masters degree, so I can take some electives on the stuff I might have missed.
1) lots of jobs will still look at this, you are cutting down where you can work a lot. That said, experience is king.
2) CS degrees teach a lot of core software engineering practices you won't find teaching yourself how to be a programmer