Are you an American Ex-Pat in Tech?

I'm curious about your experience going from the US to another nation. I'm finishing my Masters and am interested in moving to Canada or possibly Germany (Intermediate French and German language skills, soon to start ramping up with tutors for C-level proficiency), but I'm open to other locations that have good healthcare access. I'm not worried about drop in income/increase in taxes if the work-life balance improves, the government isn't falling apart, and things like education, science and progressive-ish ideals are priorities.





I'm currently interviewing for 2 different remote US-based Designer/Researcher positions with expected starting salary around $120k USD before equity and possibly a small sign on, so I fully expect to take a financial hit if I end up having to switch jobs by relocating in an official capacity.





I'm looking to apply at remote-first companies that hire globally later on, but I'm curious what others' experiences have been living and working abroad.





I'm not necessarily looking for the "Digital Nomad" experience and really want to have a long-term place to go where I could eventually settle down and obtain citizenship.

Also, looking for any opinion of your locale's opinion of African Americans AND LGBTQ+ people (for example, I know a couple of successful straight black American men in tech and business who love living in Dubai full time, but I might not be the safest given other identities aside from race and nationality).





A couple friends suggested Germany, Canada, Norway, France, Netherlands, and the Philippines.





Curious what your lived experience is wherever you've gone. I'll probably use my 6 months to "travel/vacation" in Canada with my US passport first to see if I like it (if I can secure one of the remote jobs I'm interviewing for).





I know that was a lot, so I appreciate any insight you have to give.



