Cyberpunk16 in  
Cyber Security at Western Governors University 

How long to hear back after accepting an offer?

I recently was recently given a conditional offer from a NYC employer contigent on a background check and approval but have not heard back since accepting the offer a little over 2 weeks ago. Should this be something of concern? 
2
1498
Sort by:
TBirdSoftware Engineer  
Shouldn’t be too much of a concern. It does take time to get sign offs and such from various parties. Also people are being slowed possible by the holidays, spring breaks with kids etc.

You can always ping them nicely with an email too.
2
bringeeRecruiter  
Yep! When I was a Recruiter at Amazon, it'd sometimes take a few weeks for background checks to come back all cleared and proceed to next steps. It gets complicated if you've lived in a ton of different countries/areas. Definitely recommend sending a check in note just to make sure everything is good though.
1

About

Public

Computer & Network Security

Members

3,553