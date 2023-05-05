Cyberpunk16 in
How long to hear back after accepting an offer?
I recently was recently given a conditional offer from a NYC employer contigent on a background check and approval but have not heard back since accepting the offer a little over 2 weeks ago. Should this be something of concern?
bringeeRecruiter
Yep! When I was a Recruiter at Amazon, it'd sometimes take a few weeks for background checks to come back all cleared and proceed to next steps. It gets complicated if you've lived in a ton of different countries/areas. Definitely recommend sending a check in note just to make sure everything is good though.
You can always ping them nicely with an email too.