How do I actually get referrals to tech jobs?
I personally don't know that many people in big tech, so I have resorted to cold calling/emailing recruiters but I've gotten no responses. Does anyone have any advice?
TheArch0nSecurity 4 hours ago
Alright, so most big companies do a lot of free trainings and talks about things they are working on. Especially around security. Get on one of these email lists. You can often find them announcing these talks on LinkedIn. Join some of the zoom meetings and be engaged. Afterwards reach out to some of the speakers and let them know what you liked about their talk and see if you can connect. Build up a Rolodex of connections and utilize in future job apps as appropriate. This costs you nothing and will help you make some friends at the places you want to work.
Paste338Mathematics 3 hours ago
Thanks man! really appreciate it.
