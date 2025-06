Hi All,





I have an offer in hand with below CTC, is it good for an 10.6years exp or should i try for more offers?





Offered CTC:

Base Pay: 45LPA

Bonus: 5.5L

Sign On Bonus: 4L

RSU: 34L





Current CTC:

Base Pay: 36LPA

Bonus: 2L

Cash Rewards: 1.5L

RSU: 14L