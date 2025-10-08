HardworkerEngineer99 in
Do you Recommend Google in LCOL Countries? e.g. Warsaw, Bucharest
Stuck in G Team Match for SWE III since two months.
Targeting London and recruiter told me London is very competitive and might take few months.
Should I consider LCOL countries like Warsaw or Bucharest?
Then maybe relocate internally after one year to London or Zurich?
I'm a middle eastern and have a job in my home country, I can wait but I don't want to lose the opportunity after one year.
linkedoutSoftware Engineer at LinkedIn
Warsaw might be around $120–150k USD TC vs London closer to $220–250k+. That said, cost of living is way lower in Poland, and quality of life is decent if you’re saving aggressively. If your priority is the brand and you want to pivot later, Warsaw is still a strong stepping stone.
3
