Citigroup plans to cut 20k jobs by end of 2026
https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-jones-bank-earnings-01-12-2024/card/citigroup-plans-to-cut-20-000-jobs-KCIfucmQx18qn9TfDESs
Non-Paywalled: https://archive.ph/KPGYi
This is an interesting one, because I haven't seen a layoff announcement with plans so far into the future. 20k jobs equates to about 10% of the company right now.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Sounds worse than it is, but if you split it up, that's like 3% cuts every year until the end of 2026, so that seems right about where most companies expect attrition to be anyways
NamenNoneSoftware Engineer
But why announce like that lol? Oh i get it, to give a boost to their shares + not to look like an outlier when the tech market is stable + would keep employees on their toes + some of them have already started the prep to exit, which can mean lesser severance
