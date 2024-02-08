IAvicii in
Product Manager
I'm a Senior Software Engineer with 8+ years of experience in Mainframe and Globalscape. I'm currently looking out to start some courses to learn more about Product Manager role. Any thoughts if it would be right career transition. Any thoughts on it and what is the scope of Product Manager roles in future?
southernbelleProduct Manager
Curious: why are wanting to become a PM? I ask because Engineers are highly sought after and odds are you will be taking a pay cut unless continuing on with your current company.
IAviciiSoftware Engineer
The prime motivation to try to move to the Product Manager role is to understand how to bring products to market and obviously a good pay as I have seen Product Managers are paid handsomely.
